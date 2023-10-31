Apple unveils iMac, MacBook Pro, and M3 chipsets - 10 points
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple unveiled its second most-awaited products of the year today at the Apple Scary Fast event. Know all about iMac, MacBook Pro, and M3 chipsets.
1- Today Apple launched three chips called M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These are the first personal computer chips built using the 3-nanometer process technology to enhance speed and efficiency.
2- According to Apple, the M3 architecture is twice as fast as the M1 CPU and GPU. And that's just the base variant M3.
3- As revealed during the Apple scary fast event, M3 contains 25 billion transistors, M3 Pro gets 37 billion transistors, whereas M3 Max comes with 92 billion transistors.
4- After the M3 chip, Apple launched the MacBook Pro devices that were being upgraded from last year’s M1 chipsets to the latest M3 chipsets.
5- The 14-inch MacBook Pro that runs on the M3 chip is 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. Similarly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro is 40 percent faster than its predecessor, as claimed by Apple.
6. All MacBook Pro models feature up to 128GB of unified memory, a Liquid Retina XDR display, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, including a 22-hour battery life, and more.
7. The price of a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 starts at $1599. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1999, while the 16-inch starts at $2499. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max is priced at $3199, while the 16-inch starts at $3499.
8. Today, Apple also launched 24-inch iMac, powered by the M3 chipset.
9- The iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display, a six-speaker sound system, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, up to 24GB unified memory, and up to 2 TB storage. The iMac runs on MacOS Sonoma.
10. The price of the 256GB storage variant starts at $1299. The 10-core 256GB storage variant is priced at $1499. The 8-core 512GB variant is priced at $1699.