Apple usage stats: iOS 16 on iPhones to iPadOS 16 on iPads
Apple has released the stats about usage of iOS 16 by iPhones and iPadOS 16 on iPads - as measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on May 30, 2023.
1. On iPhone: 90 of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 16.
Break-up: 90% iOS 16, 8% iOS 15 and 2% earlier versions.
2. In all, 81% of all devices use iOS 16.
Break-up: 81% iOS 16m 13% iOS 15 and 6% earlier versions
3. 76% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 16.
Break-up: 76% iPadOS 16, 18% iPadOS 15, and 6% earlier versions.
4. 71% of all devices use iPadOS 16.
Break-up: 71% iPadOS 16, 20% iPadOS 15 and 9% earlier versions.