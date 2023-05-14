Apple Watch Fall Detection Feature in 10 Points
Apple Watch has saved numerous people's lives after they suffered falls. This is courtesy the iPhone Crash Detection feature. Get to know it here.
If Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or later detects a hard fall while you are wearing your watch, it will tap you on the wrist. It will then sound an alarm and display an alert.
If the fall was very nasty and you are hurt, you can choose to contact the emergency services.
If it was a false alarm and you are okay, dismiss the alert by pressing the Digital Crown, tapping Close in the top left-hand corner or tapping 'I'm OK'.
Notably, if your Apple Watch detects that you are moving, it will wait for you to respond to the alert and won’t call the emergency services automatically.
If your watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically.
After the call has ended, your watch will send a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch has detected a hard fall and dialled the emergency services.
If you have iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, Fall Detection notifications to the emergency services may be done via the Emergency SOS via satellite system. So, now you would want to know how to turn on Fall Detection Feature:
1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab.
2. Now you will have to click on the Emergency SOS.
3. Now, simply turn Fall Detection on or off. If Fall Detection is turned on, you can select Always on or Only during workouts.