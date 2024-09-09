Apple Watch Series 10 launched in India: Price, features and more
Apple Watch Series 10 is the slimmest Apple Watch till date.
Apple Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, about 10% thinner than the Series 9.
The new Apple Watch comes with a larger OLED display.
Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a new titanium model that replaces the previous stainless steel option.
Health monitoring is a key focus of the Series 10. It now includes the ability to detect sleep apnea.
Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chip.
Click here
Apple Watch Series 10 price starts at $399.