Apple Watch Series 10 launched in India: Price, features and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 09, 2024

Apple Watch Series 10 is the slimmest Apple Watch till date.

Apple Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, about 10% thinner than the Series 9.

The new Apple Watch comes with a larger OLED display.

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a new titanium model that replaces the previous stainless steel option.

Health monitoring is a key focus of the Series 10. It now includes the ability to detect sleep apnea.

Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chip.

Apple Watch Series 10 price starts at $399.

Click here