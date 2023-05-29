Apple WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air - From price to specs, all that we know so far
Apple WWDC 2023: The event is just a week away and the excitement is building up in a major way around the 15-inch MacBook Air. Is it special? Find out what the analysts and tipsters suggest
Apple MacBook Air in a new avatar with a 15-inch display is expected to be launched at the WWDC and this has been suggested by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and analyst Ross Young. The chances are high it will see the light of day soon.
Currently, Apple only offers a 13-inch display option for the MacBook Air series.
The MacBook Air 15-inch laptop is expected to feature the M2 chip same as the 13-inch model.
Besides the anticipated increase in display size, no other external design alterations are expected.
Resultantly, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to resemble a larger rendition of the 13-inch MacBook Air, retaining its flat design, function key row, camera notch housing a 1080 webcam, and MagSafe charging capability.
Regarding other specifications, it is expected that RAM options will start at 8GB and up to 16GB or even 32 GB. As for storage, it could begin at a basic 128GB but offer capacities as high as 1TB.
Unfortunately, no one has provided any insight into the pricing of the MacBook Air 15-inch model.
Tom's Guide suggests that its price can be anything between $1,399 and $1,499.
The actual details can only be confirmed when it is officially launched. The WWDC 2023 event begins on June 5.