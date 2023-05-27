Apple WWDC 2023: Apple Watch user? Check out the top watchOS 10 features you may get soon
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple WWDC 2023 event is expected to unveil the new watchOS 10 and here we list what has been leked about it till now.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple WWDC 2023 event is expected to announce several software and hardware products on June 5.
Photo Credit: Pexels
One of these exciting announcements is going to be for Apple Watch users!
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple Watch is expected to get the latest watchOS update that will add a wealth of new features and enhancements.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
So, with the watchOS 10 announcement around the corner at WWDC, here is a sneak peek.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Redesigned Home Screen: Apple Watch may get a redesigned Home Screen layout with watchOS 10 to make it much easier to use.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may bring back widgets as a central part of watchOS 10. Also, he hints that Digital Crown may trigger widgets.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Quartz: Apart from these, Apple is tipped to be developing a coaching service, named Quartz to keep users motivated to exercise and acquire healthy eating habits or sleep better.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Health app for Apple Watch: watchOS 10 may bring a new app that offers more health data.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Do note that these are all based on leaks and rumours and that the final word will be heard at the Apple WWDC 2023 in just over a week. from now.