Apple WWDC 2023: Apple Watch user? Check out the top watchOS 10 features you may get soon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 27, 2023
Apple WWDC 2023 event is expected to unveil the new watchOS 10 and here we list what has been leked about it till now.

Apple WWDC 2023 event is expected to announce several software and hardware products on June 5. 

One of these exciting announcements is going to be for Apple Watch users!

Apple Watch is expected to get the latest watchOS update that will add a wealth of new features and enhancements.

So, with the watchOS 10 announcement around the corner at WWDC, here is a sneak peek.

Redesigned Home Screen: Apple Watch may get a redesigned Home Screen layout with watchOS 10 to make it much easier to use.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple may bring back widgets as a central part of watchOS 10. Also, he hints that Digital Crown may trigger widgets. 

Quartz: Apart from these, Apple is tipped to be developing a coaching service, named Quartz to keep users motivated to exercise and acquire healthy eating habits or sleep better. 

Health app for Apple Watch: watchOS 10 may bring a new app that offers more health data.

Do note that these are all based on leaks and rumours and that the final word will be heard at the Apple WWDC 2023 in just over a week. from now. 

