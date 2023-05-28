Apple WWDC 2023 event timings, where to watch, expectations and more
The annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to be kicked off in days and there is already a tremendous buzz around it. So, we detail here the event timings, where to watch and much more.
Apple WWDC 2023 event schedule has been confirmed! This is how the Apple event will unfold.
Apple WWDC 2023 date: The annual event, which unveils the latest software as well as new hardware products, is scheduled from June 5-9.
Apple WWDC 2023 timing: The event will kickstart with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). It will offer a sneak peek into the latest updates such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and more.
Following the keynote, the Apple event will have Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST) offering an in-depth view of the new technologies and updates for developers.
Apple Design Awards will appreciate and honour the art, creativity, and technical expertise of the Apple community on June 5, 6:30 pm PDT (June 6 at 7 am IST).
Apple WWDC 2023 is going to be extra special! This is so, as Apple is expected to unveil its first much-awaited AR/VR headset 'Reality Pro'.
Apart from these, Apple is also expected to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air.
What else should you expect? For more surprises and announcements, you will need to wait for the Apple WWDC 2023.
Click here
Where to watch WWDC 2023? It will be available online on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.