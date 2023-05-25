Apple WWDC 2023 event schedule: When, and where to catch the livestream, keynote and more
Apple WWDC 2023 event excitement is soaring as we are nearing the keynote. Here is when, and where to catch WWDC 2023 online.
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference of 2023 (WWDC) is getting nearer and fans would be eager to know about the schedule so as to not miss anything important.
The WWDC is an annual event that brings developers from all over the world together to explore the most recent advancements in Apple technologies.
One of the most thrilling announcements that Apple is expected to make is its first rumoured AR/VR headset.
Yes, after a long series of leaks, Apple is finally expected to launch a virtual-reality headset.
Apart from these, Apple is also expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and MacBook Air 15-inch.
When is Apple WWDC 2023? It is scheduled to take place virtually from June 5 to 9, 2023. This year, the event will be conducted entirely online.
The highly anticipated keynote presentation is to occur on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PDT (10:30 pm IST).
Apple WWDC 2023 event will be livestreamed on several platforms including apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the YouTube channel of Apple.
Following the keynote, Apple will present the Apple Design Awards and the Platforms State of the Union will help developers to learn how they can take their apps to the next level.