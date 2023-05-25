Apple WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, MacBook Air to AR headset, check what's likely coming
The highly anticipated Apple Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) is coming soon! Various leaks and analysts have pointed out that it is expected to announce iOS 17, a 15-inch MacBook Air, AR headset and more.
Apple WWDC 2023 will be special this year due to several reasons. Software to hardware, it will have a lot of announcements to make.
Usually, Apple unveils next-gen OS for iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs. But this year, you may actually see the launch of a new MacBook and the first mixed-reality headset.
iOS 17, one of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, is expected to bring new features to your iPhones, such as a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, added features for Apple Music, and much more.
Apple is expected to launch the 15-inch MacBook Air during the event. The device is expected to be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.
Apart from these upgrades, the 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to retain much of the 13-inch MacBook Air specs.
Mixed Reality Headset – highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event.
According to rumours, the headset is expected to have a ski goggle-like design with physical buttons.
Also, it may come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras, and more.
What else should you expect? Some other software updates such as watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17.