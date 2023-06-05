Apple WWDC 2023: How watchOS 10 update will change Apple Watch

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 05, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch has taken personalisation to the next level. From your job to your health, it has become an Indispensable aid. Here is a very brief look at what watchOS 10 will bring

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is bringing widgets back to the Apple Watch and will make them a key part of the new operating system.

Photo Credit: Apple

The widgets will look similar to those on the iOS and iPadOS home screen and allow users to scroll through weather, stock tickers, upcoming calendar appointments and more, reveals Bloomberg.

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is changing some of the button behavior on the Apple Watch.

Photo Credit: Apple

This includes changing the Digital Crown to open the new widgets interface instead of the standard home screen app array.

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is revamping all of the core apps on the Apple Watch.

Photo Credit: Apple

This includes new designs to take advantage of the larger displays on the Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches.

Click here