Apple WWDC 2023: How watchOS 10 update will change Apple Watch
Apple Watch has taken personalisation to the next level. From your job to your health, it has become an Indispensable aid. Here is a very brief look at what watchOS 10 will bring
Apple is bringing widgets back to the Apple Watch and will make them a key part of the new operating system.
The widgets will look similar to those on the iOS and iPadOS home screen and allow users to scroll through weather, stock tickers, upcoming calendar appointments and more, reveals Bloomberg.
Apple is changing some of the button behavior on the Apple Watch.
This includes changing the Digital Crown to open the new widgets interface instead of the standard home screen app array.
Apple is revamping all of the core apps on the Apple Watch.
This includes new designs to take advantage of the larger displays on the Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches.