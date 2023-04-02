Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Macbook Air to Mac Pro, here's what may be announced
Apple is gearing up to announce a bunch of exciting products and updates for Apple fans in the upcoming WWDC 2023 event. Here’s what you can expect.
The annual WWDC keynote event of Apple is scheduled for June 5. Just ahead of the event, several rumours have indicated what may be announced.
MacRumors suggest that you can expect at least three new Apple devices during the WWDC event. One of these is a 15-inch MacBook Air.
The new MacBook Air will resemble a magnified edition of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air that was launched last year while lacking any significant changes in its design.
Leaks also suggest a new Mac Pro coming in 2023 with the same stainless steel frame and aluminium housing.
MacRumors suggest that the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro will employ the "M2 Ultra" processor.
Apart from this, several previous leaks and rumours have boosted the excitement for the arrival of Apple's AR/VR "mixed" reality headset.
Sadly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed a few days back that Apple had again pushed back the mass production of the AR/VR headset.
The report suggests that a delay in mass production may not lead to a delay in the unveiling of AR/VR headsets.
Besides the launches, one of the most exciting revelations is the iOS 17 announcement during the event.
Plus, you can also expect the announcement of the iPadOS 17, macOS Ventura 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 in addition to iOS 17.