Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17 to roll out new features for iPhone 14 Pro
iOS 17 announcement is just around the corner and new features about the update are being leaked. If you are an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max user, here is what you can expect.
iOS 17 is expected to bring several new features for iPhone users. And if you are an iPhone 14 Pro user, then there will be something exclusive too!
iOS 17 is all set to be announced during Apple WWDC 2023 event which is scheduled to begin on June 5.
Now, new leaks hint that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's always-on-display feature will get a makeover.
As per Apple analyst Mark Gurman, iOS 17 will add a new display mode on the iPhone 14 Pro that will turn into a smart display.
The leaks further shed light on the feature that says that it will appear only when your iPhone 14 Pro will be locked and it is placed horizontally.
Mark Gurman added that it may present data such as calendar appointments, the weather, notifications, and more.
Some previous leaks suggest that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s Dynamic Island will also get some new features.
However, you will need to wait for the official announcement to know what special iOS 17 will do for your iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Apart from these, iOS 17 is expected to bring major UI changes to Control Center, more Focus Mode filters, notification changes, active widgets, CarKey improvements, camera app changes, and a lot more.