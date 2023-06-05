Apple WWDC 2023: MacBook Air and other Macs to see light of day today
Apple has planned a massive and long event to reveal its new products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Here is what to expect in terms of new Macs and macOS 14.
Last year, Apple revealed the revamped 13-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC. This time, it is likely to be the MacBook Air 15-inch.
This MacBook Air will look similar to the current MacBook Air, except it will be larger.
Apple is also nearing the debut of an updated Mac Studio line in new M2 Max and M2 Ultra configurations — codenamed Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14 or J475, Bloomberg reveals.
The new machines and their chips recently were spotted in testing. The M2 Max chip is the same as the one found in the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, while the M2 Ultra will be entirely new, Bloomberg added.
The M2 Ultra chip will include 24 CPU cores (16 high-performance and 8 efficiency cores) and offer up to 76 graphics cores. The company is also planning 64GB, 128GB and 192GB RAM options.
The new Mac operating system, codenamed Sunburst, is unlikely to have major changes this year and instead bring on compatibility for new features launching in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.