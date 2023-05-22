Apple WWDC 2023: Which iPhones will iOS 17 support? Is yours on the list? Find out

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17 will be announced at the upcoming Apple WWDC 2023 and everyone with an iPhone wants to know if they will get it.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Now, leaks suggest that all iPhone models that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. Here is the list of expected iOS 17-supported devices:

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Upcoming iPhone 15

Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 14 series

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 series

Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 12 series

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 11 series

Photo Credit: Pixabay

iPhone X series

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 2020

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 2022

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 8

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 8 Plus

Click here