Apple WWDC 2023: Which iPhones will iOS 17 support? Is yours on the list? Find out
iOS 17 will be announced at the upcoming Apple WWDC 2023 and everyone with an iPhone wants to know if they will get it.
Now, leaks suggest that all iPhone models that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. Here is the list of expected iOS 17-supported devices:
Upcoming iPhone 15
iPhone 14 series
iPhone 13 series
iPhone 12 series
iPhone 11 series
iPhone X series
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone SE 2022
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus