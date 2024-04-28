Apple WWDC 2024: From iOS 18 to AI, what to expect this year
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is that time of the year again when speculations arise regarding everything that Apple could unveil at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple is likely to make a host of announcements related to software and hardware, as is customary.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
From iOS 18 to Mac Studio, here's everything we expect to see this year at Apple WWDC 2024.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With iOS 18, Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip.