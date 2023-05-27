Apple WWDC: From useless to useful-How iOS 17 will make even a locked iPhone quite nifty

Published May 27, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhones are set to get a new interface that shows calendar, weather and notifications. This will be courtesy of the iOS 17 update.

Photo Credit: Apple

This smart view would be seen when an iPhone is locked and positioned horizontally.

iOS 17 will likely be announced in June, but will be rolled out to users later in 2023.

This iPhone feature will use a dark background with bright text, according to Bloomberg.

However, the foundation of this new feature was laid  in the lock screen widgets that were part of iOS 16.

With these features, Apple is making sure that you do not lose sight of your iPhone even when you are doing something else.

