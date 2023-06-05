Apple WWDC: In a nutshell, here is what iOS 17 update will bring-AI to apps
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple WWDC: iOS 17 is the brand version of the Apple operating system for iPhones. Needless to say, when it is launched, it will change the experience of all iPhones that are eligible for it.
Photo Credit: Apple
iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, will bring a new smart display-like mode for the iPhone when the device is locked and placed in landscape mode. It will bring up the calendar, notifications and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
iOS 17 will roll out a journaling app to take notes and update your friends on activities such as a bike ride. The app will let people keep a log of their mood and emotions.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iOS 17 will bring changes to the Wallet app including getting into third-party credit cards to show balance information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SharePlay will get enhancements related to the Apple headset. And AirPlay will make it easier to beam content to TVs and speakers you don’t own, such as in hotels, revealed Bloomberg.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Updates in the Health app include options for logging moods and managing vision problems. The app will also come to the iPad for the first time.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Apple has already revealed a slew of new accessibility features, including an AI feature for replicating your voice.