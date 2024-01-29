Apple's Ceramic Shield protects iPhone 15 from hard falls; know how it works
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 29, 2024
Do you know how the iPhone 15 survives hard falls? Apple uses Ceramic Shield technology to protect iPhones from any damage.
Apple is highlighting the iPhone 15’s capability to survive hard falls through a weird video-based ad in which it survives a bird attack! While that may raise an eyebrow or two, the spotlight is obviously on the iPhone surviving a bad fall.
Apple is showcasing how its Ceramic Shield technology protects iPhones from severe damage. The company uses the slogan, “Relax, it’s iPhone” to gain the trust of the buyers.
However, many of you might be thinking about what is Ceramic Shield technology and how it protects iPhone 15 from damage during a fall.
The Ceramic Shield is being developed by Corning who also develops the Gorilla Glasses. The company claims that “Ceramic Shield is tougher than any smartphone glass available today.”
The Ceramic Shield is made up of nanocrystals which are fitted in glass through a high-temperature crystallization process.
Then it uses the dual ion exchange process to improve the ion size which results in increased protectiveness.
These techniques enable the Ceramic Shield to be bumps and scratch-resistant.