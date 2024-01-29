Apple's Ceramic Shield protects iPhone 15 from hard falls; know how it works

Published Jan 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Reuters

Do you know how the iPhone 15 survives hard falls? Apple uses Ceramic Shield technology to protect iPhones from any damage.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple is highlighting the iPhone 15’s capability to survive hard falls through a weird video-based ad in which it survives a bird attack! While that may raise an eyebrow or two, the spotlight is obviously on the iPhone surviving a bad fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple is showcasing how its Ceramic Shield technology protects iPhones from severe damage. The company uses the slogan, “Relax, it’s iPhone” to gain the trust of the buyers.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, many of you might be thinking about what is Ceramic Shield technology and how it protects iPhone 15 from damage during a fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 The Ceramic Shield is being developed by Corning who also develops the Gorilla Glasses. The company claims that “Ceramic Shield is tougher than any smartphone glass available today.”

Photo Credit: reuters

The Ceramic Shield is made up of nanocrystals which are fitted in glass through a high-temperature crystallization process.

Photo Credit: Apple

Then it uses the dual ion exchange process to improve the ion size which results in increased protectiveness.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

These techniques enable the Ceramic Shield to be bumps and scratch-resistant. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

According to Apple, the Ceramic Shield of the iPhone offers 4x drop protection to make it stronger than any other phone in the market.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

And, the latest video ad sends the same message of Apple’s efforts to bring strong and durable products that will survive most accidents.

