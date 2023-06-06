Apps to power lucrative careers after 12th: These courses command great pay
You can learn and leverage your skills through online platforms like Coursera, Udemy, Khan Academy and other apps. These apps allow you to unlock your earning potential from anywhere. They are available on Apps Store and Google Play.
Diploma in designing: Pursue courses in fashion design, interior design, web designing, or graphic designing. Opportunities include freelancing or working for renowned companies. Possibility of starting your own business.
Digital marketing certification: Gain expertise in online marketing, social media management, content creation, and SEO. Lucrative career options in digital marketing agencies, e-commerce companies, and self-employment.
Certification in data science: Learn data analysis, machine learning, and data manipulation techniques. Opportunities in data-driven industries, such as finance, healthcare, and technology.
Duration ranges from 6 months to a year. High demand for Chinese, Spanish, and French translators.
Unlock your earning potential from anywhere.