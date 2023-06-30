Are you a ChatGPT expert? Companies are offering jobs with salaries as high as $185,000!

Published Jun 30, 2023
ChatGPT now has spanned various industries. Companies are hiring a number of employees with experience in ChatGPT and AI chatbots. 

According to Business Insider, companies on LinkedIn are willing to pay employees skilled in ChatGPT $185,000 per year (roughly Rs. 1.5 crore).

The report stated that a Senior Machine Learning Engineer can earn up to $125,000 to $185,000 per year. And the job requirements include experience with current AI tools and platforms such as ChatGPT.

So, even as there is much speculation that ChatGPT will replace many jobs, it is also a fact that it is also opening various job opportunities. 

There was a job posting by a San Francisco-based AI startup called Anthropic in March 2023 offering a salary of up to $335,000 (around Rs. 2.7 crore) to a Prompt Engineer and a Librarian.

A survey by ResumeBuilder stated that 91 per cent of companies who have job openings are looking for candidates who are skilled in ChatGPT. 

Employees with skills in Natural language processing and large language models are getting jobs up to USD 170000 per year.

So, in case you are looking. on LinkedIn, you can find job openings in AI, ChatGPT, NLP, and other fields.

