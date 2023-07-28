Are you a computer science engineering student? Try out these 8 apps to ace this course

Published Jul 28, 2023
 If you are facing problems during your Computer science engineering course, check out these 8 apps that will help you study better.

Visual study code-  It is a code editor.  It is optimized for debugging, Task running, and version control.

stack Overflow- It is a question-and-answer platform used by coders to share knowledge and learn from each other.

SoloLearn: It is the best app for those who are new to the field of software engineering. It has various introductory courses in programming languages ranging from C to Ruby on Rails.

 Coursera- This app provides various courses to learn different computer languages and other courses for various domains of computer science engineering.

Github:- It is a code hosting platform. Coders use it to work together on projects from different places.

GeeksforGeeks: A platform with a vast collection of coding tutorials, algorithms, and interview preparation material.

WolframAlpha: It is a powerful computational knowledge engine that can solve complex problems and provide explanations.

Enki: This app provides coding lessons and challenges to improve coding skills.

