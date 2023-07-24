Are you a travel enthusiast? Here are 5 travel jobs and apps to get started

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 24, 2023
Do you want to turn your travel passion into a full-time career? Then, here are top 5 travel jobs and apps to help you get started

There are a number of travel job opportunities available that you might not even know of, tap to check.

Travel journalist: There is nothing better than sharing your travel experiences with the world and guiding them for easy, hassle-free travel. As a journalist, you can create your own travel channel, write articles, feature stories, blogs and more. 

Blogger/vlogger As a blogger, share the best tips for experiences, places, and food, stay with your audience and become their virtual tour guide or planner and inspire them. 

Tour guide: If you know a place and its culture by heart or you want to learn about new places, then you can try your hand as a tour guide and share your knowledge.

Travel photographer : If you have a passion for photography and love to explore places, then it's a match made in heaven. You can capture and sell images online to travel agencies and websites.

Travel writer: If you are proficient in writing, then you share information and tips about popular travel destinations with ease. You can become a freelance travel writer, or manage your own travel blog website.

Booking.com: Booking.com offers a comprehensive range of services, including booking accommodations, flights, car rentals, airport taxis, tours, and attractions.

Tripadvisor: Explore Tripadvisor for in-depth insights into different cities and regions. It provides recommendations for sightseeing and activities. Also, with user-generated reviews, you can assess hotels, restaurants, and activities before your trip.

TripIt: This app helps you prepare your travel itineraries once you email all your travel information like place, flights, hotels and more details to plans@tripit.com.

HappyCow: If you're health-conscious and prefer vegan or vegetarian cuisine, HappyCow is the app that connects you with suitable restaurants all over the world.

Google Travel: Google Travel is a one-step app that will help you find places, flights, stays, restaurants and anything else you want. Google Travel also includes valuable tools for recommended attractions and honest hotel reviews to enhance your research.

