Artificial Intelligence jobs: Explore your career options in AI for higher pay

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 29, 2023

Data scientists extract valuable insights from vast datasets, utilizing their expertise in various types of information retrieval. This career path offers attractive salaries.

1. Data Scientists

Photo Credit: Pexels

Business intelligence developers analyze data to identify valuable business patterns. They work with structured data to uncover key trends and patterns that can drive business success.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Business Intelligence Developer

Big data engineers build robust ecosystems that facilitate effective communication within business systems. They specialise in creating infrastructures capable of handling and processing large volumes of data.

3. Big Data Engineer

Software engineers design and develop applications and software systems. They create customised solutions to meet client needs and are rewarded with competitive salaries.

4. Software Engineer

To pursue a career in AI, computer science students can pursue degrees such as BCA, MCA, M.Tech, and B.Tech. These courses offer specialisation options to enhance your skills to get AI jobs.

Required Qualifications

Photo Credit: Pexels

AI engineers focus on problem-solving using AI models and techniques. They constantly strive to develop innovative solutions through the application of artificial intelligence.

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. AI Engineers

Photo Credit: Pexels

The demand for AI continues to rise, with AI being employed in a wide range of tasks. Numerous industries are leveraging AI to enhance efficiency and productivity in their operations.

Photo Credit: Pexels

So, seize the opportunity, equip yourself with the right skills, and embark on a journey that will not only give your pay a boost but also allow you to contribute to the advancement of AI. 

Click here