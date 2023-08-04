As CAT 2023 registration start, check out these 5 apps to do well in MBA entrance exam
CAT registration for 2023 has started. Check out the best 5 apps to help you prepare.
The registration process for CAT 2023 was started on August 2 and the last date to fill out the form is September 13.
Interested students can visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in to register themselves for the exam.
The CAT exam will be held from November 26 in three slots across155 cities. Now is the time to make yourself ready for the exam so that you can have a great career ahead with a dream job and high pay.
Tap to check these 5 apps that help you to be MBA entrance exam ready.
CATAbility: The CATability app offers three levels of testing to track performance and knowledge for the MBA entrance exam. The app also allows candidates to discuss questions and opinions with their instructors.
EduRev: In this app, you'll find video lectures from industry experts, notes, sample papers, and mock tests to help you prepare for the CAT exam.
Prepleaf: It's a CAT preparation app that offers mock tests, topic-wise tests and study progress. It refines students’ study strategies and works on their weak topics.
Void Goel: It's an efficient mobile app that offers mock tests and practice tests which cover all topics and sections or topic-wise tests as well. It also comes with an interaction zone where students can reach out to each other.
CAT Preparation 2IIM: This app offers video lectures, notes and tests in downloadable form. It provides great insights into student progress through its 3000 mock and practice test.