As ChatGPT changes the world, CEO Sam Altman voices some fears-Key takeaways
Photo Credit: AP
OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in many ways and created talking points everywhere including about misinformation and existential threats to humanity.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Moving into the issue for the first time was a US Senate sub-committee which called OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman to speak his mind.
Photo Credit: Reuters
The meeting was necessitated because this technology has the potential to change everything. The idea that was foremost in everyone's mind was to set the rules to protect consumers.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Altman warned that AI could “cause significant harm to the world.” He pleaded for some regulations from the government to ensure the tech does not go rogue.
Photo Credit: AP
Altman said that these rules should even go to the extent of taking a company's license away to ensure compliance with safety standards.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Altman warned that AI has unrestricted power to spread disinformation. He said AI generated images will promote disinformation — “on steroids.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The effect this will have on elections was the biggest worry for Altman. Altman said. “This is not social media. This is different. So the response that we need is different.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On slapping the stop button on companies like OpenAI, the senators said that pausing innovation would be unwise. Why? Because nothing is there to stop China.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The biggest worry of them all for Altman was job losses. He wanted the government to help address the impact.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On the other hand, he said AI would be good at tasks, not jobs, and has the potential to create many better quality jobs.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
He added, “I’m very optimistic about how great the jobs of the future will be.”