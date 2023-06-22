As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Photo Credit: Instagram
Sakshi Kochhar, the youngest Indian to obtain a commercial pilot licence, has fired up a lot of young minds and they too would want to emulate her. But how? We have curated a list of apps that will help you to get your career flying.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Sakshi Kochhar's determination and passion propelled her to achieve this remarkable feat at just 18 years old.
Photo Credit: Instagram
Sakshi, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest Indian to obtain a commercial pilot licence.
Photo Credit: Instagram
On her 18th birthday, Sakshi applied for the commercial pilot licence and received it on the same day, marking the beginning of her extraordinary journey.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Sakshi's fascination with the aviation industry started at the age of 10. Determined to become a pilot, she pursued her dream by undergoing training in the USA.
Photo Credit: Pexels
She began her journey by completing four months of intensive theory training. Afterward, she continued her advanced flight training at the designated centre of the aviation club in the USA.
Photo Credit: Instagram
Once she finished her school education, Sakshi decided to pursue her Commercial Pilot License (CPL) training at Mumbai's Skyline Aviation Club and she overcame obstacles and successfully cleared all the tests.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you're inspired by Sakshi's incredible journey and wish to explore aviation courses, here are some online platforms where you can learn and pursue your dreams:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
1. Udemy app - Offers a wide range of aviation-related courses.
2. Coursera app - Provides online courses in aviation and pilot training.
3. Khan Academy app - Offers free educational resources including aviation courses.
4. Pilot Training System app - An online platform dedicated to aviation training programs.