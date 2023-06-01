Asmi Jain from Madhya Pradesh, named winner of Apple Swift Student challenge with eye app
Photo Credit: Apple
Moved by the plight of a friend's uncle, Asmi Jain, 20, used Apple's Swift coding language to create an app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
20-year old Indore girl, Asmi Jain has created a healthcare app that has led her to be named the winner of the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Asmi's eye playground has been designed in a way to help users strengthen their eye muscles.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The app has now been found to be among the best of the best and has actually won the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge in healthcare for Jain who hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple has named 3 winners and apart from Jain, there are Yemi Agesin (US). His winning app playground is a first-person baseball game.
Photo Credit: Apple
The third winner is Marta Michelle Caliendo (Naples, Italy). Caliendo’s winning app playground is a memory game featuring anatomically correct pictures of dinosaur fossil.
Photo Credit: Apple
Every year, ahead of its WWDC event, Apple issues a challenge to students to create an original app playground using the Swift coding language.
Photo Credit: Pexels
What drove Asmi Jain to Create the App was when her friend’s uncle went through brain surgery and he was left with an eye misalignment and facial paralysis.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Jain then designed her winning playground to track a user’s eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen. “Coding lets me create things that help my friends and my community," she said.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The playground’s purpose is to help strengthen the eye muscles. “It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him,” says Jain.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
“My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store," she added.