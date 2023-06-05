Asteroid 2017 UJ2 to get alarmingly close to Earth, NASA tech reveals
In just two days, this small yet dangerous asteroid is set to make an alarmingly close approach towards Earth. NASA tech has revealed all the details about this scary asteroid.
Asteroids visit the Earth's neighbourhood on almost a daily basis, but there are just a few that pose a great threat to our planet.
To assess the potential danger from these monster rocks, NASA takes the initiative to keep an eye on asteroids and other near-Earth celestial objects through its various telescopes.
Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.
The latest data from these NASA’s telescopes have highlighted an upcoming asteroid which will make an alarmingly close approach towards Earth.
Asteroid 2017 UJ2 is a 7.3-foot rock, almost the size of a car and it is set to buzz Earth on June 7 at a speed of 20261 kmph.
However, it is the distance that is worrying the scientists. As per NASA's JPL data, the asteroid will be just 1.26 million miles away from the Earth.
Thankfully, due to its size, Asteroid 2017 UJ2 poses no immediate threat as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
But due to the likelihood of this asteroid coming very close to Earth, NASA researchers are keeping a constant watch on it to avoid any emergencies.