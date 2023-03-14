Asteroid 2018 UQ1 heading towards Earth, Check details
NASA has revealed the details about the upcoming asteroid. (Pixabay)
The US space agency NASA has revealed that a gigantic 450-foot asteroid is rapidly approaching Earth on March 17, 2023. (Pixabay)
This asteroid will come very close to the planet, but is likely to pass by, albeit very closely, according to NASA. (Pixabay)
The asteroid is almost the size of a building (450 foot). It is moving at a rapid speed of 42048 kilometer per hour. (Pixabay)
The asteroid 2018 UQ1 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 4.11 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
The research organisation uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. (Pixabay)
It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). (Pixabay)
The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile. (Pixabay)
NASA keeps tracking asteroid movements on a constant basis-each asteroid that nears Earth is tracked separately. (Pixabay)
It is even believed that the collision of Earth with a huge asteroid is the reason behind the extinction of the dinosaurs. (Pixabay)
The asteroids, which are dubbed as near Earth objects, can sometimes be dangerous for the planet depending upon how close they get and their size. (Pixabay)