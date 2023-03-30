Asteroid 2023 FH7 set to come CLOSER than Moon to Earth, NASA alert says

Published Mar 30, 2023
This bus-sized asteroid will make a terrifyingly close approach towards Earth today, the space agency NASA has alerted. 

Asteroid 2023 FH7 presents a significant danger to humanity on Earth, as even a minor deviation from its established orbit could result in disastrous outcomes.

However, despite being at its closest point to the Earth, it will be around 3.07 million miles away from our planet.

On the other hand, just a small bus-sized asteroid is getting a little too close to Earth for comfort today!

Asteroid 2023 FH7, which measures just 20-foot in size, will get very close to Earth today, March 30. 

It is traveling at a blistering speed of 31268 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group.

What is the most worrying part? Its closest approach will haunt the Earth! 

NASA says it will come as close as 103,000 miles to Earth.

It is almost half of the average distance between Earth and the Moon which is about 239,000 miles. 

What’s surprising is that this asteroid was just discovered two days ago! Yes, just two days ago! 

According to the-sky.org, the asteroid 2023 FH7 will pass past Earth on March 30 at 23:38. 

