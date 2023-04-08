Asteroid 2023 FP5 heading towards Earth; check size, speed and how big a threat it is
Asteroid 2023 FP5 is coming towards Earth and NASA has revealed a number of details including its size, speed and distance.
NASA has revealed that a gigantic 120-foot asteroid is rapidly approaching Earth on April 09, 2023.
The asteroid is almost the size of an Airplane (120 foot). It is moving at a rapid speed of 50809 kilometre per hour.
The asteroid 2023 FP5 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 4.09 million kilometres.
This asteroid will come very close to the planet, but is likely to pass by, albeit very closely, according to NASA.
NASA uses various telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids.
NASA has warned that the asteroid will come close, but a collision is not on the cards.
NASA computes asteroid orbits by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object.
NASA keeps tracking their movements on a constant basis - each asteroid that nears Earth is tracked separately.
It is believed that a collision of a huge asteroid with Earth is the reason behind the extinction of the dinosaurs.
NASA have experimented with various ways to deal with asteroids that threaten to actually crash on Earth. One is called DART-Double Asteroid Redirection Test.