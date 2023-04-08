Asteroid 2023 FP5 heading towards Earth; check size, speed and how big  a threat it is

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 08, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2023 FP5 is coming towards Earth and NASA has revealed a number of details including its size, speed and distance.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has revealed that a gigantic 120-foot asteroid is rapidly approaching Earth on April 09, 2023.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid is almost the size of an Airplane (120 foot). It is moving at a rapid speed of 50809 kilometre per hour.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid 2023 FP5 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 4.09 million kilometres.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This asteroid will come very close to the planet, but is likely to pass by, albeit very closely, according to NASA. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

NASA uses various telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has warned that the asteroid will come close, but a collision is not on the cards.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 NASA computes asteroid orbits by finding the elliptical path about the sun that best fits the available observations of the object.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA keeps tracking their movements on a constant basis - each asteroid that nears Earth is tracked separately.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is believed that a collision of a huge asteroid with Earth is the reason behind the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA have experimented with various ways to deal with asteroids that threaten to actually crash on Earth. One is called DART-Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

Click here