Asteroid 2023 GM: 350-foot space rock heading towards Earth
Photo Credit: Pixabay
All you need to know about the upcoming asteroid 2023 GM.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 GM is heading towards Earth today on April 17, 2023.
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroid 2023 GM is 350 foot in size which is equal to a huge building.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid could cause huge destruction if it lands in a densely populated area.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid is approaching earth at a speed of 72312 kilometers per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Asteroid 2023 GM is all set to make its closest approach towards the planet that is close to 3.2 million kilometers.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nearly every day an asteroid makes a close approach towards Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has discovered nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids using its technology and instruments.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Space agency uses both space telescopes and Ground based telescopes to keep an eye on the asteroids.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA also uses the Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
Using the various Technology and instruments NASA warns about the possible threat of upcoming asteroids.