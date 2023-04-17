Asteroid 2023 GM: 350-foot space rock heading towards Earth

Hindustan Times
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 17, 2023
All you need to know about the upcoming asteroid 2023 GM.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 GM is heading towards Earth today on April 17, 2023.

Asteroid 2023 GM is 350 foot in size which is equal to a huge building.

 The asteroid could cause huge destruction if it lands in a densely populated area.

 The asteroid is approaching earth at a speed of 72312 kilometers per hour.

The Asteroid 2023 GM is all set to make its closest approach towards the planet that is close to 3.2 million kilometers.

Nearly every day an asteroid makes a close approach towards Earth.

NASA has discovered nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids using its technology and instruments.

The Space agency uses both space telescopes and Ground based telescopes to keep an eye on the asteroids.

NASA also uses the Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects.

Using the various Technology and instruments NASA warns about the possible threat of upcoming asteroids.

