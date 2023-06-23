Asteroid 2023 MW2 will pass between Earth and Moon, NASA reveals
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A small but scary asteroid is hurtling towards Earth for an alarmingly close approach to Earth. Here is what NASA has revealed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Tomorrow, a whopping 840-foot asteroid, almost the size of a stadium, is all set to make its closest approach to Earth. However, there is another asteroid that is worrying the scientists.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To assess the danger that these monster rocks pose to Earth, NASA keeps an eye on them and other near-Earth celestial objects through its various telescopes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, NASA’s telescopes have revealed an upcoming asteroid that will make an alarmingly close approach towards Earth today.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Known as Asteroid 2023 MW2, this is a 12-foot rock, almost the size of a car and it is set to buzz Earth today, June 23. It is traveling at a fiery speed of 35354 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data showed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, it is the distance between the atseroid and Earth that is worrying the scientists. As per NASA's JPL data, the asteroid will be just 76,900 miles away from Earth!
Photo Credit: NASA
Shockingly, it is much closer than Moon to Earth! The average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Thankfully, due to the size, this asteroid poses no immediate threat and it has not been dubbed as as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
But due to its likelihood of coming very close to Earth, NASA scientists are keeping a constant watch on it to avoid any emergencies.