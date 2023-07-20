Asteroid Alert! 160-foot space rock racing towards Earth at a scary 38946 kmph
NASA has raised an alert about an upcoming airplane-sized asteroid that will make a worryingly close approach towards Earth. Is it potentially dangerous? NASA explains.
Recently, Asteroid 2023 NT1 passed Earth at a distance that was closer than the Moon. This was on July 13. The worrying part is that scientists had not discovered it until July 15! If it had been headed straight for Earth, it would have crashed against it.
NASA revealed that it was around 60 meters in size and was travelling at a blazing speed of 86,000 km/h speed. A slight deviation from its orbit may have caused a big threat to Earth!
While NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on these upcoming space rocks, still some escape detection.
In the latest event, NASA’s has detected a scary asteroid heading towards Earth and it is coming close tomorrow.
This space rock has been dubbed as Asteroid 2023 OS and it will make a close approach on July 21.
NASA’s JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as an airplane, which measures around 160-foot in size.
Moreover, it has been confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 1.21 million miles to Earth. This space rock is racing towards the planet at a blazing speed of 38946 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data confirmed.
Is it potentially hazardous? Thankfully, due to its size, this asteroid doesn’t fall under the category of potentially hazardous.
NASA keeps an eye on these asteroids with the help of a wide range of tech including Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar.