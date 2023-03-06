Asteroid alert! Gigantic 1049-foot asteroid, 4 other rocks dashing towards Earth soon
NASA has revealed details concerning several asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth, providing specifics such as their speed, distance, and other relevant data.
Asteroid 2015 BY310 – Asteroid 2015 BY310 will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, March 7.
The 470 feet wide asteroid will approach at a distance of 4 million kilometers and is already travelling at a speed of nearly 27782 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 DQ - Asteroid 2023 DQ is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on March 8.
The asteroid is 520-foot wide, travelling at almost 82219 kilometers per hour. The asteroid's closest approach will be at a distance of 3.5 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2020 FQ – Asteroid 2023 FQ, which is between 31 feet and 72 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on March 9.
Asteroid 2020 FQ is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 22739 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.3 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2020 FV4 – Asteroid 2020 FV4, which is between 72 feet and 160 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 13.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 29350 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 6.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 CM – Asteroid 2023 CM will make its closest approach to Earth on March 14. In terms of size, it is between 459 feet and 1049 feet across.
On March 14, it will come as close as 3.9 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 50500 kilometers per hour.