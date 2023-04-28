Asteroid alert! NASA says dangerous rock speeding at 31648 kmph towards Earth
NASA has warned about Asteroid 2023 HZ3 which is moving at a fiery speed towards Earth. NASA explains.
Most asteroids can be found orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter within the main asteroid belt.
However, some stray out of there. One of these asteroids is now on its way toward Earth at a terrifying speed of 31648 kmph, CNEOS data revealed.
The asteroid dubbed 2023 HZ3 measures 19-meters (around 62-foot) in size.
Well, you must be wondering, if this asteroid is small in size, then what makes it a matter of concern?
It is the close distance between the Earth and the asteroid!
It is almost equal to the distance between Earth and Moon as the average distance between Earth and the Moon which is 239,000 miles.
NASA says that the gravity of Jupiter and occasional close encounters with other celestial bodies can alter their trajectories, causing them to be ejected from the main asteroid belt and flung into various orbits, including those of other planets like Earth.
Hence, to detect the danger in advance, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs.