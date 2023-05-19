Asteroid App: Explore the solar system the AR way
Asteroid App allows users to track near-Earth asteroids (NEOs) and learn more about these objects.
Asteroid uses data from NASA's Near-Earth Object Program to provide users with information about NEOs, including their size, speed, and orbit.
The app also includes a map that shows the current location of NEOs. It is easy to use. Simply open the app and point your phone at the sky.
The app will then scan the sky and identify any asteroids that are in your field of view. You can then zoom in on the asteroids to get a closer look.
It is a great way to learn about asteroids. The app provides information about each asteroid, including its size, orbit, and potential danger to Earth.
The Asteroid App is also a great way to get excited about space exploration.
The app makes it easy to see the beauty and wonder of the solar system, and it inspires users to learn more about our place in the universe.
Asteroid App is available now for free on the App Store and Google Play.