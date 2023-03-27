Asteroid DANGER! 170-foot monster rock hurtling towards Earth at 32320 kmph, NASA warns
NASA has predicted a close approach of the 170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 DX2 today at a fiery speed. Know its speed, distance and trajectory here. (Pixabay)
Most asteroids are in the asteroid belt, which is located between Mars and Jupiter in the solar system. (Freepik)
However, some asteroids have trajectories that cause them to come closer to Earth. (Flickr)
Space agencies such as NASA monitor these asteroids that pass close to Earth to reduce any uncertainty as they can prove to be hazardous. (NASA)
One of these lethal asteroids is now on its way to make the closest approach towards Earth today, March 27. (Pixabay)
NASA's JPL has informed that this monster rock named Asteroid 2023 DX2 measures 170-foot in size, as big as an aircraft. (Pixabay)
In fact, this space rock is already on its way towards us travelling at a staggering speed of 32320 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 2.03 million miles. (Freepik)
Should you worry? Not really! As NASA hasn't flagged it as a potentially hazardous asteroid. (Pixabay)
According to NASA, space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters get the tag of potentially hazardous objects. (Freepik)
However, a constant watch on these monster rocks is important as a small deviation from its path can lead to catastrophic consequences on Earth. (Pixabay)