Asteroid danger! 87-foot monster rock moving towards Earth at a fiery 17235 kmph, NASA say
NASA has warned that asteroid 2023 GF2 is approaching Earth tomorrow and that it will get worryingly close. Know all details about this monster rock.
A giant 1500-foot asteroid just scrapped by the Earth a few days ago. Thankfully, it did not impact!
Now, another asteroid is getting a little too close to Earth for comfort soon, which is causing concern for NASA.
The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2023 GF2 is rushing at a fiery speed of 17235 kmph, NASA’s CNEOS data indicated.
The asteroid 2023 GF2 was detected only recently, on April 14, 2023 and it belongs to the Apollo group, Sky.org said.
This asteroid makes one orbit around the Sun in 566 days.
The asteroid is as big as 87-foot in size and will come as close as 2.74 million miles to Earth on April 30.
A small deviation in its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth. And that's why asteroid 2023 GF2 poses a great risk.
To avoid any mishap, NASA and other space agencies keep a close watch on these near-Earth objects simply because of their potential for destruction.
Among the ground-based telescopes NASA uses to track asteroids are Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.
While the space-based telescope is NEOWISE, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth.