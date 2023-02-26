Asteroid impact warning! NASA reveals asteroid heading for Earth at 21154kmph
The upcoming asteroid dubbed 2023 DA is traveling at a blistering speed of 21154 kmph ans will come as close as 665000 miles to Earth. (NASA)
According to TheSky.org, the asteroid 2023 DA will buzz the Earth on February 26, today at 18:53. (Flickr)
The asteroid 2023 DA was detected on February 16, 2023. This near-Earth object belongs to the Apollo group. (Pixabay)
Astronomers keep a close watch on these near-Earth objects with the help of NASA-supported ground-based telescopes such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona, and a space-based telescope called NEOWISE. (Pixabay)