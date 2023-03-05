Asteroid Looming! 190-foot asteroid heading for Earth today, says NASA alert (freepik)
History shows that asteroids can be fatal for living beings! So many tragic events have been recorded in earth's history. Now, another potentially hazardous asteroid is rushing towards Earth, NASA says. Should you worry? (Freepik)
Do you remember those tales about the disappearance of the dinosaurs from Earth? The reason was none other than an asteroid strike 65 million years ago. (Freepik)
The dinosaur asteroid had crashed in Chicxulub, which is centred on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. (Pixabay)
To keep a constant eye on these monster rocks, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office monitors the skies and keeps a watch on these so-called Near-Earth Objects. (Pixabay)
Now, a set of three new asteroids are heading towards Earth and they have been dubbed as potential threats to our planet. (Wikimedia Commons)
One of these is said to be as big as an airplane, of around 190-foot. It has been named as Asteroid 2023 BK5. (Pixabay)
Is the asteroid dangerous for Earth? (Pixabay)
NASA's JPL tags all space rocks as potentially hazardous objects if they approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters. (NASA)
The upcoming Asteroid 2023 BK5 is traveling at a blistering speed of 30392 kmph and will come as close as 4.23 million miles to Earth.(Freepik)
The danger comes from the fact that even a small deviation from its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth. (Pixabay)
However, you should not worry as there are several Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes, satellites, and more deployed by NASA in space to keep a watch. (Wikimedia commons)
Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provides some of the most detailed characterization data for asteroids.(NASA)
Click here
Not just that, NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and other space agencies have various other land and sky based telescopes to look out for these objects. (Unsplash)