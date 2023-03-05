Asteroid Ryugu age SHOCKER! It is so old, it boggles the mind
Asteroid Ryugu has shocking secrets! The samples reveal it is OLDER than even our solar system. (Pixabay)
The Asteroid Ryugu age secret has been revealed by its samples were taken and delivered by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2020 back to Earth. (Pixabay)
The earliest studies are coming out after two years of research into the samples and the revelations are shocking. (Pixabay)
In a revelation that is mind-boggling, these studies suggest that Asteroid Ryugu could be older than the solar system itself. (Pixabay)
The study published in the Science journal said, "The organic matter in Ryugu probably consists of primordial materials that formed during (or before) the early stages of the Solar System's formation". (Pixabay)
While the study has not given any conclusive evidence, the asteroid being older than the solar system would be a big discovery.(Pixabay)
Till now it was believed that the asteroid belt as well as all celestial bodies in the solar system were formed at around the same time. (Pixabay)
Additionally, the study has also found organic molecules in Asteroid Ryugu. Amazingly, these are essential for the origin of LIFE itself. (Pixabay)
This evidence points towards the fact that the building blocks of life could persist even in the harsh conditions of space. (Pixabay)
Asteroid Ryugu has provided an opportunity to study how different the molecules present 4.5 billion years ago were and what kind of change has occurred in this time frame. (Pixabay)
Click here
JAXA has also given 10 percent of the asteroid sample to NASA to conduct studies. (Pixabay)