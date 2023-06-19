Asteroid set to pass close to Earth today

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

 An asteroid known as 2016 LK49 is scheduled to have a close encounter with Earth today, coming within a distance of just 4.14 million miles.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2016 LK49 is scheduled to have a close encounter with Earth today, coming within an approximate distance of  4.14 million miles. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid has a 70-foot diameter and is hurtling through space at an astonishing speed of 19.4 kilometers per second, as stated in the latest NASA update.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

2016 LK49 has been categorized as an Apollo group asteroid. These asteroids are a subset of near-Earth asteroids.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The previous close encounter with Earth for this asteroid occurred in December, 2020. The next time it comes calling on Earth will be in December 2027.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Instead, if they enter Earth's atmosphere, the friction encountered causes them to disintegrate in an airburst.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This explosive breakup occurs at an altitude of approximately 11 kilometers, resulting in no impact crater.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The energy released during such an event is equivalent to roughly two megatons of TNT.

Photo Credit: NASA

Nonetheless, even without a direct impact, an airburst can have significant repercussions on the surface especially if it happens above densely populated areas.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Advanced asteroid monitoring networks are activated in the event that an asteroid is projected to hit Earth's atmosphere

Click here