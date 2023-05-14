Asteroid speeding towards close encounter with Earth today, says NASA
The asteroid is travelling at 72871 kmph, NASA said.
NASA has warned about the bus-sized Asteroid 2023 JR1.
Asteroid 2023 JR1 is a member of the Apollo group of asteroids.
NASA discovered this asteroid as recently as on May 12, 2023.
The asteroid measures around 39-feet in width.
The asteroid is traveling at a remarkable speed of 72871 kmph, says NASA's CNEOS.
This asteroid completes one orbit around the Sun in approximately 1322 days, said the-sky.org.
The asteroid reaches its farthest point from the Sun at a distance of 606 million kilometers and comes closest to it at a minimum distance of 99 million kilometers.
The asteroid will come extremely close to Earth. It will get as near as just 242,000 miles.
Notably, the average distance between Earth and the Moon is approximately 239,000 miles.