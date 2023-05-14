Asteroid speeding towards close encounter with Earth today, says NASA  

Published May 14, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA

The asteroid is travelling at 72871 kmph, NASA said. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA has warned about the bus-sized Asteroid 2023 JR1. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Asteroid 2023 JR1 is a member of the Apollo group of asteroids.  

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA discovered this asteroid as recently as on May 12, 2023.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid measures around 39-feet in width.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid is traveling at a remarkable speed of 72871 kmph, says NASA's CNEOS.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This asteroid completes one orbit around the Sun in approximately 1322 days, said the-sky.org.  

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The asteroid reaches its farthest point from the Sun at a distance of 606 million kilometers and comes closest to it at a minimum distance of 99 million kilometers.

Photo Credit: NASA

The asteroid will come extremely close to Earth. It will get as near as just 242,000 miles.  

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Notably, the average distance between Earth and the Moon is approximately 239,000 miles.

