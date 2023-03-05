Asteroid threat on Holi! 470 and 520 foot rocks rushing towards Earth, says NASA (Pixabay)
Two asteroids are rushing towards planet Earth on March 7 and 8. (Pixabay)
The 470-foot asteroid will be zooming towards the planet on March 7, which is Chhoti Holi.. (Pixabay)
On March 8, on the occasion of Holi, a 520-foot asteroid will be nearing our planet. (Pixabay)
The 470-foot asteroid, named 535844 (2015 BY310), is travelling at a speed of 27792 kmph. (Pixabay)
It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4.03 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
The 520-foot asteroid, called 2023 DQ, will come close to Earth at a distance of 2.36 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 DQ is travelling at an astonishing speed of 82224 kmph. (Pixabay)
Notably, both these asteroids will pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat. (Pixabay)
NASA has shared these details via Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). (Pixabay)
NASA tracks and monitors the movement of the asteroids to learn, warn or even deal with any dangerous situations that may emanate from rogue asteroids. (Pixabay)