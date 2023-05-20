Asteroid today: NASA satellite data show giant space rock heading towards Earth
The massive Asteroid 2023 JL2 is heading towards Earth and NASA satellites are tracking its speed, size and proximity to our planet.
About the origin of the asteroid today, NASA says it belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
NASA tracks these asteroids from ground- and space-based telescopes. Astonishingly, it finds around 3,000 new near-Earth objects (NEOs) annually. Many asteroids are found just days before they pass Earth!
CNEOS data shows that Asteroid 2023 JL2 is approaching Earth at a ferocious speed and will have a close encounter with our planet today, May 20.
The asteroid is speeding towards Earth at 33666 kilometers per hour. It will come as close as 5.9 million kilometers.
NASA data estimates show that it is massive in size - around 130 feet wide.
NASA has deployed tech like the Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and the NEOWISE telescope to find asteroids. It will also launch a NEO Surveyor mission in 2026.