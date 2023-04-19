Asteroid warning! NASA issues alert as 5 asteroids headed for Earth soon
NASA has tracked multiple asteroids heading towards Earth, with sizes varying from 72 feet to 35 feet.
Asteroid 2023 GO2 – Asteroid 2023 GO2 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, April 19.
The asteroid, with a width of 57 feet, will approach at a distance of 921,280 kilometers and at a speed of nearly 33643 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 HF - Asteroid 2023 HF is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth today, April 19.
The asteroid is just 38 feet wide, travelling at almost 52113 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 1.1 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 GV1 – Asteroid 2023 GV1, with a width of 72 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 19.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 12972 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 HK – Asteroid 2023 HK, which is almost 43 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 20.
Photo Credit: NASA
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 57350 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 341,121 kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 HJ – Asteroid 2023 HJ will make its closest approach to Earth on April 20. In terms of size, it is almost 35 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 33015 kilometers per hour.