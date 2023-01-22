Asteroids heading towards Earth in coming days, Check them out
Here is the list of Asteroids zooming towards earth in the coming days. The first one is Asteroid 2023 AE1. (NASA)
The Asteroid 2023 AE1 is a bus-sized asteroid of 40 feet and is travelling towards Earth at a great speed of 19944 kilometres per hour. As per NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) ,the asteroid is going to make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, January 22, at a distance of 1450000 kilometres. (NASA)
The next asteroid in the list is Asteroid 2019 BO2,the airplane-sized asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of 58356 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
NASA has informed us that it is 67 foot in size and will make the closest Earth approach at 4630000 kilometres on January 24, 2023. (Pixabay)
Another one in the list is Asteroid 2019 BZ4,the asteroid is a 62 foot wide and would be nearing earth on January 24. (Pixabay)
As per the research organisation, the asteroid is travelling at a speed of 20160 kilometres per hour and would make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6320000 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
Fourth in the list is Asteroid 2023 AQ1, a massive 170 foot asteroid that would be reaching the closest point to planet Earth on 25th of January. (Pixabay)
Asteroid AQ1 is an airplane sized asteroid that will make its closest approach to the planet at 3910000 kilometres at a mind-numbing speed of 56556 kilometres per hour. (Pixabay)
The last one in the list is Asteroid 2023 AP1,it is the 85 foot asteroid that will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 3910000 kilometres. (Pixabay)
The Asteroid 2023 AP1, is travelling at a speed of 33768 kilometres per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)