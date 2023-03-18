Astonishing deal! iPhone 13 price cut to 30999 from 69900 on Flipkart
Flipkart is currently offering an incredible deal on the iPhone 13, allowing you to purchase it for only Rs. 30999. Want to know how to grab this bargain? Keep reading! (Pexels)
It's not often that you come across significant discounts on high-end iPhone models. But your luck may have just turned, as the Apple iPhone 13 has undergone a huge price cut. (Pexels)
The iPhone 13 128GB variant normally sells for Rs. 69900, but a surreal discount is currently available on the smartphone. (Pexels)
With this offer, you can enjoy a flat Rs. 6901 discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 62999 without having to rely on exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loopholes. (Pexels)
Furthermore, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail themselves of an additional discount of Rs. 2000. (Pexels)
If you feel that the price of the iPhone 13 is still too steep, there's a simple way to slash a significant portion of the cost. (Unsplash)
Flipkart is offering an exchange deal of up to Rs. 30000, provided you have a functioning smartphone to trade in. (Pexels)
By taking advantage of this, you can bring down the iPhone 13 price to Rs. 30999 by combining bank offers and exchange deals. (Pexels)
It's worth noting that the maximum discount available may differ based on the make, model, and condition of the smartphone you're exchanging. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 13 is one of the best options in the premium smartphones that offer the powerful A15 Bionic chipset along with a Super Retina XDR display. (HT tech)
It features dual 12MP cameras at the back with Cinematic mode and better battery life than its predecessor. (Pexels)