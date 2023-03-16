Astonishing deal! iPhone 14 Pro price drops under Rs. 1 lakh; get it THIS way
Don’t wait till the launch of the iPhone 15 series! Get the premium iPhone 14 Pro at the new lowest price during the special Flipkart sale. (Unsplash)
With the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and numerous other enticing features, the iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade from an older iPhone or venture into the Apple ecosystem. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 14 Pro doesn't come with the high price tag of the iPhone 14 Pro Max but still offers all the top-notch specifications. (AP)
It must be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a price of Rs. 129900 for a 128GB storage variant in India.(HT Tech)
Currently, with the latest sale of Flipkart, you can get it for under Rs. 1 lakh. Wondering how? (HT Tech)
Here is the way! First of all, without any worries about bank offers and exchange deals, you can get a flat Rs. 6901 off. (HT Tech)
This brings down the iPhone 14 Pro price to Rs. 122999. But there is more! (AFP)
Flipkart is offering some savings if you have an old device to exchange worth up to Rs. 20000. (HT Tech)
Not just that, you will be eligible for 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (HT Tech)
If all of the offers are clubbed, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to under Rs. 1 lakh. (Unsplash)
However, it must be noted that it is possible only in an ideal situation while trading your old smartphone and grabbing the maximum discount.